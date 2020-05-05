Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

NYSE:UNM traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 286,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 68.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

