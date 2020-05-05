US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.85 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of USCR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 573,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,378. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $315.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Get US Concrete alerts:

In related news, Director Michael D. Lundin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at $962,388. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and sold 750 shares worth $15,865. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.