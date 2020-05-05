US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of USFD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,025,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,924. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

