USD Coin (USDC) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange and OKEx. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $707.07 million and approximately $518.25 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.17 or 0.02304592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00080894 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 712,941,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,239,390 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, OKEx, Korbit, Kucoin, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Poloniex, FCoin, Crex24, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

