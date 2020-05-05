USD Partners (USDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter.

USDP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,747. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%.

In related news, Director Michael Ray Curry bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Borgen bought 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,486.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

