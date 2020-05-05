Utrust (UTK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $614,294.00

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Utrust has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $614,294.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.02294533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00187306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00068852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

