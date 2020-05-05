Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,980,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,696,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,639,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

