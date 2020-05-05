Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 15,662 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 234,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,274. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

