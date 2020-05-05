Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 20,119 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDSF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,807,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 257,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 146,867 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,658,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,634. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

