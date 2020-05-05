Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 24,109 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 317.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.31. 3,622,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

