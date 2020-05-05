Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 5,362 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,394. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04.

