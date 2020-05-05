Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,138.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,963. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

