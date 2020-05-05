Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,159 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $81,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,522,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 348,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 1,054,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,755. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

