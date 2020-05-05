Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 844,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

