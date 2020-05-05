Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 409.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 944,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,949. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33.

