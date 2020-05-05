Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $1 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 416,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.