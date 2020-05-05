Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $2.92 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after acquiring an additional 869,387 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 658,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,851.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 540,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 512,524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 560,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 447,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,288,000 after purchasing an additional 434,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. 1,150,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,929. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.