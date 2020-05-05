Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 710,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. 1,960,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49.

