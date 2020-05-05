Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,712. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

