Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 10,545 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,001,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 357,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

