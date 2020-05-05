Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,722 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 196,013 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 427,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,480. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86.

