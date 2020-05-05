Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 44,429 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $19,424,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 583,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. 1,146,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

