Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 81,121 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after buying an additional 994,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,705. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.