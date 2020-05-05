Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,272,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,145 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.51% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $244,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after buying an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. 14,460,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,249,508. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

