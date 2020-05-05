Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996,732 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 9.05% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 43,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CUT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.