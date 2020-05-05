Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 108,812 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.58% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $62,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 122,488 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

