Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 328,455 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 6.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $248,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 347,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.48. 504,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,573. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $49.98.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.