Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,795 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,379. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.