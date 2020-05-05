Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 86,774 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,002. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.