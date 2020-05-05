Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 9,399 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,750,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,798. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

