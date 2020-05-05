Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares North American Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,920,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after buying an additional 30,867 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $244.74. 65,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.30. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $271.09.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

