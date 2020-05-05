Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 1.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $67,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.39. 621,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

