Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 1.49% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $122,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$62.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 942,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,835. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

