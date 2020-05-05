Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Valvoline worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after purchasing an additional 171,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 73,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $41,029,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 664,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,677. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

