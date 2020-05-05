Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.6% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.16. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

