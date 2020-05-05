Vance W. Tang Acquires 10,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $319,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,019.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 318,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,544,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 909,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 136,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,613,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 263,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

