VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Holdings Raised by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 553.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.52. 4,834,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $152.62.

