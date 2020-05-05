Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,980,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after buying an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,726,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,626,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,954,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after buying an additional 989,731 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

