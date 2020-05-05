Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 13.86% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $567,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $86.18. 876,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.