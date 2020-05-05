Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 14,919,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

