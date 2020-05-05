Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 14,460,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,352,908. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.