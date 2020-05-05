Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 17.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,481,000 after buying an additional 123,354 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $179.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,445. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.58.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

