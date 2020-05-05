Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 3.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,280,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $179.54. 1,530,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,445. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.54.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

