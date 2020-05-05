Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,590,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,976,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.11. 105,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.63 and its 200-day moving average is $236.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

