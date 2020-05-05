Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 426.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 2.67% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $707,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,676 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,809,000 after acquiring an additional 675,645 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $90.89. 3,676,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

