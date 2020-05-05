Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. 190,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,313. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.