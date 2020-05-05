Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 760.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 108,981 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 904.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.