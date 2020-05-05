Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.53% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $182,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $675,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 2,978,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,317. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

