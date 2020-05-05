Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s 7th Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 7.90% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $1,658,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $150.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

