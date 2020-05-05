Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Raised by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,312.1% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after buying an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,243. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17.

